Northern Railway GM Confers 70th Vishisht Rail Seva Puruskar to 94 Officials

New Delhi, 15.01.2026 - Shri Ashok Kumar Verma, General Manager, Northern Railway, conferred the 70th Vishisht Rail Seva Puruskar today at a dignified ceremony held at the National Railway Museum, Chanakyapuri. The awards recognize the exemplary dedication, hard work, and outstanding contribution of railway employees toward the smooth functioning and development of the rail network.

During the ceremony, the General Manager presented awards to 94 officials of Northern Railway for their meritorious services. In addition to individual excellence, 30 Efficiency Shields were awarded to various departments and Divisions of Northern Railway that demonstrated exceptional performance across different operational parameters over the past year.

The event was graced by the presence of Shri Mohit Chandra, Additional General Manager (AGM), Northern Railway, along with all Principal Heads of Departments (PHODs) and senior officers of the zone and Divisional Railway Managers of Divisions in Northern Railway.

Addressing the awardees and the gathering, Shri Ashok Kumar Verma stated, "Indian Railways is working tirelessly toward the fulfillment of the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047.’ Northern Railway plays a pivotal role in realizing this vision. Our future roadmap must prioritize innovation, uncompromising safety standards, rigorous training, and structural reforms."

The General Manager laid significant emphasis on track maintenance and the modernization of infrastructure. He further called for a cultural shift within the organization, urging officials to "shed the colonial mindset" and adopt a more proactive, citizen-centric, and efficient approach to rail governance. He congratulated the award winners and encouraged the entire Northern Railway workforce to continue their duties with renewed enthusiasm and integrity.

The award ceremony was preceded by a vibrant cultural program performed by railway staff, showcasing the rich heritage and spirit of the Indian Railways.