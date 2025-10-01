Northern Railway Headquarters Organizes “Nukkad Natak” on Cleanliness Awareness

A Nukkad Natak was organized today at Northern Railway Headquarters Baroda House premises under the Swachhta Pakhwada initiative. The event was graced by Chief Personnel Officer (IR) Mr. Rajeev Bajaj, Deputy Chief Personnel Officer (IR) Mr. Awadhesh Kumar, and Assistant Personnel Officer Mr. Nardev Kumar as chief guests.

The street play featured performances by artists Mr. Anup, Mr. Bharat, Mr. Ranjeet, Mr. Parivesh, Mr. Aman, Mr. Harish, Mr. Hemant, and Ms. Meenakshi. The objective of the play was to spread awareness about cleanliness and highlight the importance of proper waste management and convey the message to the public that cleanliness is not just the duty of the government but the responsibility of every citizen. By keeping our home and workplaces clean, disposing of waste properly, and reducing plastic use, we can together build a cleaner and healthier nation.

The initiative received appreciation from the audience and officials, who called it a meaningful and impactful step towards promoting cleanliness.

-------

For Chief Public Relations Officer