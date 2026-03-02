Northern Railway Operates 22 Special Trains today from Delhi Area

Northern Railway has made elaborate arrangements at major stations of Delhi Area for the convenience of passengers, especially those travelling to the Eastern parts of the country to celebrate the festival of Holi.

Today, 22 Special trains originated from the major stations of Delhi area. On 01.03.2026, 22 special trains were operated and approx. 3.36 lakh outward passengers boarded from the Delhi area i.e. an increase of 18.07% as compared to corresponding date of last year (3rd day before Holi 11.03.2025). In the last five days, around 14 lakh passengers have travelled from the Delhi area. Based on the continuous monitoring of passenger’s rush at the major stations in Delhi area, 22 special train are planned to run tomorrow, 03.03.2026.

Northern Railway officials are continuously monitoring the crowd situation at major stations of Delhi area to ensure smooth and safe travel for passengers.

(Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay)

Chief Public Relations Officer