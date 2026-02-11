Northern Railway Promotee Officers Association Elects S. L. Wadhwa as President

New Delhi, February 11, 2026

Elections of the Executive Committee of Northern Railway Promotee Officers Association Concluded: S. L. Wadhwa Elected as New President

Today, the Executive Council Meet–2026 of the Northern Railway Promotee Officers Association was successfully held at the Northern Railway Headquarters, Baroda House.

During the meeting, elections for the new Executive Committee office bearers were conducted. Mr. S. L. Wadhwa was elected as the new President, Mr. B. B. Garg as Executive President, Mr. Virender Kumar as General Secretary, and Ms. Pooja Makhija as Treasurer.

On this important occasion, the gracious presence of Northern Railway General Manager Mr. Ashok Kumar Verma and Additional General Manager Mr. Mohit Chandra made the event even more special.

Senior office bearers of the Northern Railway Promotee Officers Association, along with promotee officers from the headquarters and various Northern Railway divisions, actively participated in the elections.

Addressing the gathering, the newly appointed office bearers raised issues concerning promotee officers before the Indian Railway Promotee Officers Federation (IRPOF).

General Manager Mr. Ashok Verma, while addressing the gathering, appreciated the significant contributions of promotee officers. He said, “Promotee Officers are making invaluable contributions to Indian Railways.”

The General Manager commended the outstanding work of all officers and encouraged and motivated them.

On this occasion, IRPOF President Mr. Deepak Raj Rai, General Secretary Mr. Amit Jain, and other members were also present.

The meeting proved to be an important platform for recognizing the dedication and hard work of promotee officers.