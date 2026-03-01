Northern Railway Ready for Holi Rush: GM Inspects New Delhi & Anand Vihar Stations

New Delhi, February 28, 2026 - In view of making travel convenient for passengers during the upcoming Holi festival, Shri Rajesh Kumar Pandey, General Manager of Northern Railway, conducted a comprehensive inspection of New Delhi and Anand Vihar Terminal railway stations today. The primary objective of this inspection was to ensure high standards of crowd management, passenger safety, and cleanliness during the festive rush.

The General Manager was accompanied by Shri Pushpesh Raman Tripathi, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Delhi, and senior officials from the Northern Railway Headquarters. During the visit, they reviewed the operational preparedness of these busy stations.

Passenger Feedback: "Travel Made Easier Than Before"

During the inspection, the General Manager interacted directly with passengers at station premises and platforms. Passengers expressed satisfaction with the arrangements made for the Holi festival and particularly appreciated the following points:

Smooth Arrangements:

Passengers noted smooth movement at entry gates and the absence of significant crowds at ticket counters.

Organized Holding Areas: Travelers praised the management of holding (waiting) areas, which has prevented overcrowding on the platforms.

Cleanliness: Despite the heavy rush, passengers appeared impressed by the improved levels of cleanliness across the station premises.

Special Focus on Security and Crowd Control

The General Manager reviewed the deployment of staff at important locations such as Foot Over Bridges (FOBs), escalators, and platform entry points.

"The dignity and safety of every passenger is our priority," stated the General Manager. "By performing real-time monitoring of crowd flow in holding areas and platforms, we are ensuring that festive travel remains a joy rather than a hassle for our passengers."

Encouraging Frontline Staff

In addition to reviewing infrastructure, the General Manager interacted with station staff and Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel. He motivated them to remain vigilant and sensitive toward passengers during the rush. He emphasized that their active presence is the cornerstone of successful operations this festive season.

Instructions to Officials

The inspection concluded with a clear directive to all railway officials: maintain constant vigil. The General Manager instructed senior officers to personally monitor crowd management and ensure that every passenger receives clear information and timely assistance.

