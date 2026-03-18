‘Not For All LPG Consumers’: Govt clarifies on eKYC norms for LPG

New Delhi: The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Tuesday clarified that LPG biometric Aadhaar authentication (eKYC) is only required for unauthenticated LPG customers and not for all customers.

The clarification came as some news report have been circulating on the issue of biometric Aadhaar authentication for LPG consumers. In a post by the Ministry is a part of the ongoing efforts of the Government to encourage more LPG consumers to complete biometric Aadhaar authentication.