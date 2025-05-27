'Not Found Suitable’ category is new Manuism in Central universities: LoP Gandhi steps up attack on Centre

New Delhi: The Leader of Opposition (LoP), Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday claimed that ‘Not Found Suitable’ category was a ‘new means of assault’ being practiced in Central Universities to deprive Dalits and Other Backward Community (OBC) students from availing equal rights and privileges. He also vowed to launch a fight, along with students, to strongly oppose the anti-reservation move of the BJP-led government.

LoP Rahul Gandhi’s fresh attack on the Centre comes in the backdrop of his recent interaction with the students of Delhi University Students Union (DUSU).

During the conversation, the students shared their daily travails and also run-ins with the administration over issues like the ‘Not Found Suitable’ category and suppression of voice, while the Congress MP urged them to understand the real problem – ‘ostracisation’ because of their social status.

“Earlier, there were avenues for you like the public sector. But now, wherever you are, you are being removed and eliminated from the system, privatisation is a means to achieve this,” said LoP Gandhi.

“Use the right word, it’s not privatisation but de-Dalitification and de-OBCfication that is happening,” he told one of the students.

LoP Gandhi further slammed the Centre over the 'Not Found Suitable' category, stating that it is a betrayal of social justice.

“This category of 'Not Found Suitable' is the new Manuism now. Qualified SC/ST/OBC candidates are being deliberately 'disqualified' - to keep them away from education and leadership,” LoP Gandhi wrote on X, while posting the video of his interaction with students.

The Congress MP alleged that the Modi government was destroying the country's education model, which was described by Babasaheb Ambedkar as the "biggest weapon for equality".

The Congress leader further alleged that the ‘Not Found Suitable’ category was an attack on the Constitution and added that it is not limited to Delhi University alone but a similar plot to deny the Dalits their rights was going on in all Central Universities including IITs and IIMs.

“In Delhi University, more than 60 per cent of the reserved posts of Professors and more than 30 per cent of the reserved posts of Associate Professors have been kept vacant by labelling them 'NFS'. This is no exception - IITs, Central Universities, the same conspiracy is going on everywhere,” he said.

In the video, LoP Gandhi is also heard telling the students that the very foundation of the 'Hindutva project', is to erase the history of the SCs, STs, and OBCs.

"Why is 90 per cent of history not taught in our books? Why is only 10 per cent of history there in our books? Why is it not written that for 3,000 years, Dalits have been treated like dirt, they have not been respected, have not been given any space in society?" LoP Gandhi asked.

LoP Gandhi further told the students that if the Congress comes to power, it will demolish the 50 per cent cap on the quota system and will ensure that all get equal representation as "reservation is a right."

He told the students, “Reservation is a right. The Congress-ruled states have shown the way and that is the way to ensure social justice.”

The former Congress President also vowed to fight the anti-reservation designs of the BJP and RSS, with the power of the Constitution and also voiced confidence that students will become an active participant in the fight against reservation.