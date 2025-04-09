‘Nothing but appeasement politics’: BJP criticises Mamata Banerjee’s opposition to Waqf Act

Kolkata: West Bengal BJP Rajya Sabha and spokesman Samik Bhattacharya, on Wednesday, criticised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s opposition to the Waqf (Amendment) Act, saying it is nothing but appeasement politics.

“How can a Chief Minister say she would not allow the implementation of a central act in the state. This is nothing but appeasement politics. However, the educated sections from the Muslim community are welcoming the new act,” Bhattacharya told IANS.

He claimed that there are several instances of corruption involved with Waqf properties in West Bengal.

“In Kolkata, two posh clubs are operating over huge plots of land, which are Waqf properties. They pay rent, but it is extremely paltry. Such vested interests are scared of the new act. That is why they are trying to mislead the people of the state. The Chief Minister is also fuelling their interests. The only aim of the Chief Minister is to consolidate the 30 per cent Muslim votes in favour of Trinamool Congress,” claimed Bhattacharya.

He also criticises the state government and the Kolkata Police for handling protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

“In Murshidabad’s Jangipur, the police refrain from taking action against those protesters who are resorting to vandalism in the name of Waqf protests. Any organisation has the right to protest against any Act. But should not resort to vandalism,” he said.

He further claimed that in Kolkata, the police are resorting to merciless lathi-charge against the sacked school employees.

He said that while the population patterns in the bordering districts of West Bengal are changing fast, the state’s ruling party is posing ignorance in the matter.

“Unfortunately, even some of the members of the state cabinet are backing those groups who are shouting anti-Indian and anti-Constitution slogans,” Bhattacharya said.

He also claimed that people in West Bengal are uniting to throw the Trinamool Congress out of power.

“Trinamool Congress and the state government are resorting to coercive actions against ‘genuine’ candidates just to protect those ‘tainted’ ones getting jobs by paying money, and those ruling party leaders who collected money against jobs,” Bhattacharya claimed.



