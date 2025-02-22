Now, prisoners in UP can bathe in Triveni Sangam waters inside jails

Mahakumbh Nagar: The Uttar Pradesh government has launched a new initiative on the occasion of Maha Kumbh 2025, allowing prisoners in state jails to participate in a sacred bathing ritual.

The State government decided to bring holy water from the Triveni Sangam to the jails and set up special arrangements for bathing, enabling prisoners to receive the spiritual benefits of this auspicious occasion. State Prisons Minister Dara Singh Chauhan formally inaugurated the programme Friday at the Adarsh Jail in Lucknow. Principal Secretary of Prisons Anil Garg and Director General of Prisons PV Ramashastri will also attend the event. Additionally, bathing and puja-archana (prayer rituals) will be organized in all jails across the state.

Currently, there are approximately 90,000 prisoners in Uttar Pradesh's jails. This special arrangement respects their religious beliefs and provides an opportunity for spiritual engagement.

Water from the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj will be transported in urns and poured into cisterns or tubs installed in the jails, allowing willing prisoners to bathe with this holy water.

This initiative aims to offer spiritual solace and mental comfort to those incarcerated. DIG Jail Lucknow Range, Dr Ramdhani, stated that the purpose of this scheme is to ensure that everyone can benefit from the meritorious occasion of Mahakumbh, even while being imprisoned.