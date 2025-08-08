NSA Ajit Doval Holds Strategic Talks With Putin In Moscow Following Trump's Tariff Escalation

India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval conducted high-level diplomatic discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin on Thursday, reinforcing bilateral strategic cooperation amid escalating trade tensions with the United States.

The Moscow meeting occurred just one day after US President Donald Trump signed an executive order imposing an additional 25% tariff on Indian imports, effectively doubling total duties to 50% in response to India's continued petroleum purchases from Russia. The timing of the India-Russia talks underscores New Delhi's commitment to maintaining its independent foreign policy despite mounting American pressure.

President Trump's tariff directive represents a significant escalation in economic pressure tactics, implemented through a two-phase approach. The first 25% increase took effect on August 7, with a second phase scheduled to activate 21 days later unless diplomatic negotiations modify the current trajectory. The United States has simultaneously threatened secondary sanctions against nations purchasing Russian crude oil unless Moscow agrees to end the Ukraine conflict by Friday.

India has responded forcefully to the American trade measures, with Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal condemning the tariffs as fundamentally unjust and economically unreasonable. The Indian government has pledged to implement all necessary measures to defend its economic sovereignty and protect national interests from what it considers unwarranted external interference.

During Thursday's talks in Moscow, both nations emphasized their enduring strategic partnership despite international pressure. The discussions covered bilateral security cooperation and confirmed President Putin's planned visit to India later this year, marking his first trip to the country since the Russia-Ukraine conflict began in 2022.

Doval also met with Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu, expressing enthusiasm about the upcoming Putin visit and describing previous India-Russia summits as transformative moments in bilateral relations. The Indian NSA emphasized the critical importance of maintaining strong diplomatic ties with traditional partners.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi adopted a defiant stance regarding external pressure during his speech at the MS Swaminathan Centenary International Conference on Thursday. Without directly naming the United States, Modi declared that India would not capitulate to foreign coercion, even if maintaining independence required accepting economic costs.

The diplomatic tensions have exposed what critics describe as American double standards in international trade policy. India and other nations have highlighted continued US imports of Russian uranium hexafluoride, palladium, and fertilizers, questioning the consistency of Washington's sanctions regime and economic pressure tactics.

The India-Russia strategic partnership remains robust despite Western attempts to isolate Moscow diplomatically and economically. Both countries continue to prioritize their long-established cooperation across defense, energy, and economic sectors while navigating complex international political dynamics.

The current situation reflects broader geopolitical tensions as major powers compete for influence and seek to pressure allies into alignment with their respective strategic objectives. India's balancing act between maintaining relationships with both Russia and the United States demonstrates the challenges facing middle powers in an increasingly polarized international system.