Nuakhai festival of Western Odisha symbolises harmony

Bhubaneswar: Nuakhai marks the first harvest of kharif season and the festival is mainly observed by people of Western Odisha. ‘Nua’ means new and ‘khai’ is food. The festival is celebrated with gaiety in the districts of Kalahandi, Sambalpur, Bolangir, Bargarh, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sonepur, Boudh and Nuapada.

Nuakhai is observed on “panchami ththi” (the fifth day) of the lunar fortnight of the month of Bhadrapada (August–September), the day after Ganesh Chaturthi, to welcome the new rice of the season. Nuakhai is also called Nuakhai Parab or Nuakhai Bhetghat. The festival marks the consumption of first harvested crops. Farmers worship Mother Earth, expressing their gratitude for the crop, good rain and favourable weather conditions for farming.As per the tradition, all family members sit together and eat on the occasion, while people working outside the State visit their homes to celebrate the festival.Younger people seek the blessings of elders. In early traditions, farmers celebrated Nuakhai on a day designated by the village headman and priest. Afterward, under the patronage of royal families, this simple festival was altered into a mass socio-religious event celebrated in entire Western Odisha.

The rituals are first observed at the temple of the presiding deity. People then worship in their respective homes.

After offering the “nua” to the presiding deity, the eldest member of the family distributes it to other members of the family. After partaking of”nua,” all the junior members of the family pay their respects to their elders. Then follows “Nuakhai Juhar,” which is the exchange of greetings among friends, well-wishers and relativessymbolising unity. This is an occasion for people to bury their differences and start their relationships afresh. The elders bless their juniors and wish them long life, happiness and prosperity. Community function called ‘Nuakhai Bhetghat’ is a major part of the festival, with the performance of traditional Sambalpuri dance forms such Rasarkeli, Dalkhai, Maelajada, Chutku Chuta, Sajani, Nachnia and Bajnia during the event.