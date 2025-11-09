Nuapada bypolls: Odisha BJP chief vows all-round development, slams BJD for 'negative politics'

The Odisha Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Manmohan Samal said on Sunday that the balanced and inclusive development of Nuapada is not merely a promise but a firm commitment of the party.

Speaking at a press conference in Nuapada, Samal alleged that the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has resorted to low-level politics by making baseless allegations against the BJP and its Nuapada Assembly seat candidate, Jay Dholakia.

"We are fighting a positive and principled battle in Nuapada. Whatever we have promised to the people of Nuapada will definitely be fulfilled," the State BJP President said.

He added that after the formation of the double-engine government in Odisha, people's faith in the BJP has increased.

The people of Nuapada, too, have now decided to join the journey of development brought by the BJP government, Samal said.

He appealed to the people of Nuapada to elect BJP candidate Jay Dholakia in the Assembly bypoll by casting their vote in favour of the party.

Targeting the BJD over allegations of 'traitor' and 'betrayal' made by the Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the State BJP President said: "Let everyone recall what happened on March 7, 2009. The words they are using -- to whom do they really apply?"

"In 2009, the BJD had broken the alliance and betrayed the BJP. Whether betrayal or ingratitude, the people of the entire state are well aware of it. Instead of engaging in positive politics, the BJD is avoiding the real issues by using cheap words like 'betrayal' and 'theft'."

Samal advised both the Congress and the BJD, who have ruled for more than 75 years combined, should introspect on what they have done for the people of Nuapada district.

Highlighting the developmental works undertaken by the BJP-led state government, the State BJP President said that the BJP government has declared Khariar Road a municipality and Komna a notified area council.

A sub-registrar's office has also been opened in Komna, Samal added.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has announced projects worth Rs 1,421 crore for Nuapada, with a focus on tourism and irrigation development.

The State BJP President assured that Nuapada will be developed as a hub for fish farming, and a fisheries college will be established in the district.

Meanwhile, the Nuapada railway station will be upgraded under the Amrit Bharat Station scheme, he said.

"Land acquisition for the Bargarh–Nuapada railway project is in its final stage. Agriculture-based industries will be given priority in the district, while medicinal plant cultivation will be promoted in Sunabeda. A modern Atal bus stand is being constructed at Khariar Road, and a sports complex is also being built. To improve transport convenience, a Rail Over Bridge will soon be established," Samal said.