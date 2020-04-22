Nurses stuck at Delhi-UP-Haryana border

New Delhi: The All India Government Nurses federation (AIGNF), on Wednesday, wrote a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah that nurses and other healthcare professionals are facing huge problems in crossing Delhi-UP-Haryana borders while going for emergency and other Health services.

The letter said health workers employed in both Central and Delhi governments as well as in private sectors, who live in Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad, are facing problems in crossing borders.

Speaking to IANS, the Secretary General of the AIGNF said that, "it is a big problem that nurses and other health workers are stopped at the border. The police personnel on duty are not considering the I-cards issued by the hospitals or by even the government. For making passes from District Magistrate Uttar Pradesh, the internet site is showing error after filling data. In fact in the category for which passes to be issued, nurses are not included as they were allowed by showing their I-card till date."

She further added, "If the nurses are not allowed to cross the border then how will the hospitals and other COVID health facilities function because a large number of nurses reside in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurugram, Palwal and Sonipat, etc."

"Yesterday (Tuesday) UP Police stopped all the cars whether they are driven by nurses themselves or by their family members, who come to drop or pick up for duty. The same behaviour is shown to doctors and other health personnel. Nurses are standing on the border and not allowed to cross even after showing their own I-cards along with COVID duty pass."

The letter said, "This is a very urgent situation and needs your special attention to address this issue in no time."

The federation has demanded from Shah to intervene in the matter and said that proper policy should be laid down in such a manner that nurses and their family members (Who come to pick and drop) are allowed to cross the border.

The copy of the letter has also been sent to Union and Delhi Health Ministry officials and Director General of DGHS.