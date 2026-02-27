O Panneerselvam Joins DMK In Major Political Shift In Tamil Nadu

In a dramatic political development, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam joined the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Friday in the presence of Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, senior sources confirmed.

Panneerselvam, a veteran leader of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), resigned from his MLA post around 9 am before meeting Stalin at Anna Arivalayam, the DMK headquarters in Chennai.

Sources close to Panneerselvam indicated that his move was a full-fledged entry into the DMK rather than a mere alliance arrangement. “There was no need to resign if it was only about joining the alliance,” a source said.

The first signs of a possible crossover emerged last week when P Ayyappan, considered loyal to Panneerselvam, openly praised Stalin on the Assembly floor — a gesture widely interpreted as a political signal.

Once a staunch AIADMK stalwart who fiercely opposed the DMK under the late J. Jayalalithaa, Panneerselvam’s switch marks one of the most significant shifts in recent Tamil Nadu politics.