OAS officers resume work after arrest of BJP leader

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) officers on Friday resumed work after the arrest of BJP leader Jagannath Pradhan in connection with the assault on Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation Additional Commissioner Ratnakar Sahoo. The OAS officers were on mass leave since Tuesday following the assault on Sahoo, a senior OAS officer, who was allegedly dragged out of his office and attacked by a group of miscreants on Monday.

“The OAS Officers’ Association has decided to call off its cease-work agitation following the arrest of Jagannath Pradhan. We have asked all our members to resume work immediately,” said OAS Officers’ Association president Jyoti Ranjan Mishra.

Pradhan was arrested on the basis of statement of the victim, accused persons and evidence collected during preliminary investigation, Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena said. So far, six persons, including Jagannath