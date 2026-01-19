OBC Bahujan Party, Congress announce alliance for local body polls in Maharashtra

The OBC Bahujan Party, led by Prakash Shendge, on Monday officially joined forces with the Congress. Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) President Harshwardhan Sapkal announced that the “ideological alliance” will jointly contest the upcoming Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections.

The elections to 12 zilla parishads and 125 panchayat samitis are slated for February 5, with counting on February 7.

Addressing a press conference, Sapkal welcomed the move, stating, “This alliance is not merely for power but is rooted in a broader vision for social justice. Since Rahul Gandhi demanded a nationwide caste census, the Modi government was forced to acknowledge it, yet the process remains stalled. Congress stands by the principle of 'representation proportional to population'. This stance is gaining massive support across all communities.”

The MPCC chief launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, accusing him of breaking long-standing promises.

He reminded the public of Fadnavis’s 2014 vow in Baramati to approve Dhangar reservation with his “very first signature” upon coming to power, a promise that remains unfulfilled.

“Fadnavis has deceived the Dhangar, OBC, Maratha and tribal communities in the name of reservation. He has actively worked to incite infighting between different castes. These communities have now lost all faith in the BJP,” he remarked.

Prakash Shendge, leader of the OBC Bahujan Party, expressed grave concerns over the current state of reservations. He alleged that the 27 per cent OBC quota is under constant threat and that the government is issuing “GR after GR” (government resolutions) without providing actual benefits to any community.

“We have formed this independent party to ensure justice for the OBC community and decided to align with like-minded forces. We thank Rahul Gandhi for his firm stand on the caste census and believe that under his leadership, the issue of OBC reservation will finally be resolved,” Shendge stated.

The announcement came after the Congress fought the BMC elections in an alliance with the Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi. The Congress bagged 24 seats.

Meanwhile, Sapkal on Monday felicitated the newly elected 30 corporators of the Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation.