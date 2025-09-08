OBC bodies to launch protest and move court against Maha govt's decision on providing Kunbi status to Marathas

Various OBC organisations, on Monday, announced to hold a protest on the streets and approach the court against the Maharashtra government's decision to issue a Government Resolution (GR) over the implementation of the Hyderabad Gazette that may pave the way for the Maratha community to acquire Kunbi (OBC) status.

The OBC organisations took a decision to hold a public rally at Nagpur in the first week of October.

Similar protests will be planned across all districts in the coming days.

Representatives from around 13 OBC and Vimukta Jati and Nomadic Tribes (VJNT) organisations, on Monday, attended the meeting called by Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Vijay Wadettiwar in Mumbai.

A similar meeting was held on September 6 in Nagpur.

"Reservation is a right of everyone. We are not against giving reservation to those who have legitimate records but we will not support giving reservation to all without scrutiny. The September 2 GR issued by the state government will harm the interests of the OBCs and we will fight in the court as well on the street for our rights," Wadettiwar said.

Among the organisations, which joined the meeting, included Agari Samaj, Dhangar Samaj, Akhil Bharatiya Mali Mahasangh, Bara Balutedar Sanghatna, Balutedar Federation, Maharashtra Prantik Teli Samaj, OBC Sangharsh Samiti, OBC VJNT Bahujan Parishad, OBC Arakshan Bachao Sangharsh Samiti, All Indian Banjara Seva Sangh, Mahatma Phule Yuva Manch, Maharashtra Vadar Samaj and Koli Samaj.

The CLP leader alleged that the state government was purposely making Marathas and OBCs fight to divert the attention from the agrarian problems, unemployment, state's deteriorating financial position and suicides of farmers and contractors.

The meeting held under the banner of 'Sakal OBC Samaj' (entire OBC community) decided to fight the legal battle as well.

"There will be district-wise meetings of OBC organisations to prepare for the upcoming battle. We are not against anyone. We are fighting for the rights of the OBCs," Wadettiwar said.

Chhagan Bhujbal, Maharashtra Minister and senior OBC leader from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has already expressed concerns over the Maharashtra government's GR and announced that he will soon file a petition in the Supreme Court and High Court challenging the government resolutions to protect the interests of OBCs.