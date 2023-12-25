Odia artist Suryasnata Mohanty bags ‘Delhi Star Award’

New Delhi: Odia artist Suryasnata Mohanty has won the ‘Delhi Star Award’ 2023 for her contribution in the field of visual art. The annual award, now in its 23rd year, honours personalities from various fields for exceptional achievements and contributions to the society.

Mohanty, who was presented the award on December 20 by veteran actor Raza Murad, was the artist behind the hand-painted ‘kalash’ which was held by Prime Minister Naraendra Modi to offer soil to Amrit Kalash during the culmination of countrywide ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign.

The artwork is credited to bring the traditional ‘Jhoti & Chita’ art of Odisha back into the limelight. ‘’I feel happy to have been chosen for this award and to be among several outstanding persons from various fields.” ‘’A visual artist from Odisha getting a prestigious recognition in the national capital is indeed a great feeling and a big motivation. It’s also the first time a visual artist has been chosen for Delhi Star Award, I was told,’’ Mohanty, who got the award in ‘Innovator of the Year’ category, said.

Besides being a specialist in impressionist and abstract paintings, Mohanty, who is a gold medalist in law, currently works as a Joint Director in KIIT University and Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS).