Odisha: 85-year old Cancer patient and his wife defeated coronavirus

Coronavirus in Odisha: Considered the most vulnerable to Coronavirus, an elderly couple from Kendrapara district in Odisha defeated Covid-19, bringing hope and cheer for everyone including the medical groups.

The couple, 85-year-old Surendra Pati who is also a cancer patient and his wife, Sabitri (78), infected with the virus a few days ago. After going through the treatment at a Covid hospital, the two were discharged.

Speaking on this, Kendrapara district collector Samant Verma said, "It is very motivating for the whole team and for common people. Surendra Pati (85) suffering from cancer, and his wife Sabitri Pati (78), both have beaten Coronavirus and have been discharged from Covid care centre, in Kendrapara." He added that they inspired many people to beat the disease.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik also congratulated the elderly couple in twitter. He tweeted, "Congratulations to Mr Surendra Pati (85) and Mrs Sabitri Pati (78) from Kendrapada district on successfully winning the battle against #COVID19. You are an inspiration for many to stay strong during these difficult times."