Odisha Announces Initiative To Assist 200 Urban Poor Girls' Education

A unique program called "Enlight 2.0" has been introduced by the Commissionerate police in Odisha to ensure that no girl child is denied the opportunity to receive an education. They hope to promote the education of young girls from economically or socially underprivileged neighbourhoods with this programme. The program would identify 200 females from five slum regions in the initial phase, giving leverage towards equitable chances.



The Odisha Commissionerate Police will begin a campaign to assist education for girls who are the offspring of rag pickers and those from economically disadvantaged groups.

200 girls from five urban slum areas—Sikharchandi Nagar, Sikharchandi Nagar Muslim, Saibanaphula, Tarini, and Patra—would be enrolled in the first phase. As part of the plan, learning centres have been established in each slum.

The designated female students in classes five through eight will also receive the proper educational support. Volunteers would work at the centres every day for an hour in the morning and two hours in the evening, instructing students in a wide variety of courses, including math, science, and English.

Additionally, they would be coordinating plans to advise parents to keep their kids in school. Previous research revealed that although rag pickers' daughters attended public schools, they still encountered difficulties because their parents could not afford to send them to private institutions.

This was one of the many factors that forced socially backward cultures to stop educating their girl offspring. They intend to improve the graph of girl kids attending school once more by addressing this professionally with the aid of the school's counsellors.