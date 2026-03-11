Odisha: BJD stages protest over rising LPG and essential commodities prices

Bhubaneswar: The members of the women, youth, and student wings of opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha staged a protest demonstration at Master Canteen Square here on Wednesday against the recent hike in prices of LPG cylinders and essential commodities.

The demonstration was organised by the Biju Mahila Janata Dal, Biju Yuba Janata Dal, and Biju Chatra Janata Dal, where participants symbolically prepared tea on earthen chulhas as part of their protest to highlight the burden of rising cooking fuel costs on households.

Senior BJD leader Dr Lekhasri Samantsinghar criticised the Central government over the sharp rise in LPG cylinder prices and other essential commodities.

She said the price of domestic LPG cylinders has increased by around Rs 60, while commercial cylinders have seen a rise of Rs 119. At the same time, cooking oil prices have surged to nearly Rs 170 per litre, adding to the financial burden on common households.

The BJD leader alleged that the situation reflects the absence of a strong economic and energy security policy in the country. She said that if domestic prices are being severely impacted by international developments, it indicates that the government has not ensured adequate safeguards for the country’s essential supplies.

According to the senior BJD leader, when global oil prices had earlier fallen, the government did not significantly reduce the prices of LPG and other commodities. However, whenever international prices increase, the burden is immediately passed on to the public.

“The elected government has the responsibility to ensure food security, price stability, and economic protection for the people, but the Centre has failed to address these concerns,” she said.

The BJD Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra on Wednesday stated that the protests are being organised at the Master Canteen area in Bhubaneswar to draw attention towards the burden of rising fuel costs on ordinary households.

Patra also questioned the response of the Odisha government, stating that since it claims to be part of a “double engine government”, it should clarify what steps are being taken to protect citizens from price escalation.

He said LPG directly impacts household kitchens, and therefore, the government must clarify the status of petroleum products and cooking gas availability in the country.

“The government should clearly state the position regarding oil and LPG availability. Silence will only lead to unnecessary speculation among citizens,” Patra added.



