Odisha cancels bus service to Kumbh Mela till Feb 4

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Thursday cancelled the special bus service to Ayodhya for Maha Kumbh Mela till February 4. “Due to unavoidable circumstances, the special bus service to Ayodhya for Maha Kumbh Mela stands cancelled with immediate effect till February 4,” an official notice said.

It also said that further updates will be shared with the public on the official social media handles and website. Earlier, it was decided to operate special bus service to Maha Kumbh Mela till February 26.

The Odisha government’s decision came a day after at least 30 persons were killed in a pre-dawn stampede at Sangam of the Maha Kumbh on Wednesday as lakhs of pilgrims jostled for space to take a holy dip on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya. The Odisha State Road Transport Corporation will refund the money to people who had booked tickets for the visit to Maha Kumbh Mela.