Odisha celebrates ‘Pakhala’ with great zeal

Bhubaneswar: As Odisha celebrated 'Pakhala Dibasa' to showcase the State's rich culinary heritage and cultural legacy, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday said it is not just a delicious food, but the aroma of our soil, the pride of our traditions, and an integral part of Odia lifestyle.

'Pakhala' is a traditional Odia dish made by soaking cooked rice in water overnight and consumed mostly in hot and humid season in Odisha. This dish is rooted in Shree Jagannath Temple of Puri, and the Lord is offered this "poor man's food." Apart from Majhi, Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik, and many eminent persons greeted the people on 'Pakhala Dibasa'.

To mark the event, the Tourism department prepared 1,177 kg of ‘pakhala’ using 850 kg of rice and attempted to enter the Guinness Book of World Records. The agents of the Guinness Book were present at the event.

"I am optimistic that Odisha's ‘pakhala’ will get a place in the Guinness Book of World Records," Majhi said. The ‘pakhala’ was distributed by the State government to more than 2,000 people from the underprivileged community.

The State's Tourism department organised the State-level 'Pakhala Parba', a festival attended by Majhi, Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy, deputy chief ministers K V Singh Deo and Pravati Parida.

The main objective of ‘Pakhala Dibasa’ is to highlight this Odia food across the world, Majhi said, adding that this day is an effort to unite all Odias living in different parts of the globe so that this traditional food does not get lost in today's western food culture.

Majhi, hailing from a tribal family, got emotional while talking about his link with ‘pakhala.’ "It is not only the food of the poor, but also the favourite of Lord Jagannath. In the temple, Lord Jagannath is offered 'Tank Torani' and 'Pakhala Bhog'. Offering this simple food to God shows how pure the common lifestyle is. The greatest quality of ‘pakhala’ is that it is a 'Zero Waste' food," the Chief Minister said. Talking about the probiotic properties of ‘pakhal,’ the Chief Minister said that the healthy bacteria present in ‘pakhala’ kill the harmful virus in human body.

He said that World Pakhala Day is no longer celebrated only in Odisha. It has now become a global celebration. Odias living in different parts of India and around the world are celebrating this day with pride. ‘Pakhala’ has become a way for Odias living abroad to connect with their land. “It makes us proud that our culture can reach every corner of the world,” he said.

Majhi also linked the day with his government's vision for 'Viksit Odiaha' by 2036, the year on which the State observes its 100th foundation day. "The very objective of our government is to move forward towards modernity while preserving the State's ancient culture," he said.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister mentioned how the ‘Pakhala Dibasa’ is being observed by Odia diaspora living in 15 different countries, including Indonesia, Malaysia, Bangladesh and Singapore. They were connected through virtual channels to the State-level celebration. He also felicitated the chefs who are promoting Odia food at the global and national levels.

’Pakhala’ is prepared by soaking cooked rice in water and later mixed with yogurt, curd, spices, green chillies, and sometimes lemon or curd. ‘Pakhala’ is mostly consumed with fries of fish, green leaves, drumsticks, pumpkin flower, potatoes and others.

The Chief Minister also visited the Odia Food Fair at Panthanivas along with all the guests and appreciated the preparation of about 326 types of typical Odia dishes. He himself consumed ‘pakhala’ along with guests. Apart from this, many private persons, including veteran Congress leader Suresh Routray, also organised a huge 'Pakhala' party, which was attended by around 5,000 people, including mediapersons.