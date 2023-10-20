Odisha CM announces cash incentives of para-athletes

Live
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Friday announced a cash incentive of Rs 10 lakh each for the seven para-athletes from Odisha who will participate in the Asian Para Games scheduled to be held from October 22 till October 28.
Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Friday announced a cash incentive of Rs 10 lakh each for the seven para-athletes from Odisha who will participate in the Asian Para Games scheduled to be held from October 22 till October 28.
As per the press release issued by the Chief Minister’s Office, Patnaik also wished the para-athletes success in the upcoming mega tournament.
“We are immensely proud of our para-athletes who have worked tirelessly to qualify for the prestigious Asian Para Games 2022 in Hangzhou, China. The para-athletes are a testimony to human spirit and determination. I wish them and the entire India contingent the very best in their endeavour to bring laurels to the country,” said the Chief Minister said.
The seven para-athletes from Odisha who will represent India at the Asian Para Games include Pramod Bhagat (para-badminton), Jayanti Behera (para-athletics), Soundarya Kumar Pradhan (visually impaired chess), Rakhal Kumar Sethi, V Ramesh Rao, Prafulla Kumar Khandayatray, and Pujaswini Nayak (wheelchair fencing).
Amongst the athletes from Odisha, the reigning Paralympic gold medallist, Pramod Bhagat will be defending his gold medal in the para badminton mixed single’s event. In the previous edition held in Jakarta, Bhagat also secured a bronze in men’s doubles.