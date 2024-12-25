Live
Odisha CM Majhi, Naveen Patnaik extend Christmas greetings
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and his predecessor and Biju Janata Dal leader Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday extended greetings to people across the state and the country on the occasion of Christmas.
"Merry Christmas! May your day be overflowing with joy, love and happiness," said CM Majhi.
Naveen Patnaik, the former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition, and other leaders also extended greetings for Christmas celebrations.
"I am wishing the Christian brothers and sisters of Odisha on the occasion of Christmas. Wish you all a merry Christmas," said Patnaik in a video message.
Patnaik also visited the churches at the Satya Nagar and Sachivalaya Marg, where he participated in the Christmas celebrations on Wednesday.
"May the joyous spirit of Christmas fill hearts with love, harmony, and hope. Let us celebrate the season with compassion, unity, and the promise of a brighter tomorrow. Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas full of blessings and cheer!," wrote Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, Odisha Deputy CM, on his X account.
The members of the Christian community across the state congregated in the nearest churches and participated in midnight prayers, masses, and carols to celebrate Christmas on Wednesday.
The state has a sizeable Christian population in Gajapati, Kandhamal, Sundargarh and Rayagada districts.
However, the low-pressure-induced rainfall and overcast conditions have dampened the Christmas celebrations in coastal districts of the state.
Several parts of the state have been witnessing rainfall in the state since Tuesday.
The untimely spell of rainfall has cut short the outdoor revelry in the state.
The India Meteorological Department has predicted that the rainfall activities will continue in the state for another 24 hours.
The rainfall is expected to subside in the state from December 26 onwards.
Some places in the southern parts of the state are expected to witness moderate to heavy rainfall.