Odisha: Day after resigning from BJD, former MP Rabindra Kumar Jena joins BJP

Bhubaneswar: A day after resigning from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), former Balasore MP Rabindra Kumar Jena on Wednesday formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here.

Jena, along with several other BJD leaders and over 100 of his associates from Balasore, Mayurbhanj, and Bhadrak districts, joined the ruling party at a special programme held at the BJP state office in Bhubaneswar.

Speaking on the occasion, Jena stated that he joined the BJP for the regional development of Balasore, Bhadrak and Mayurbhanj districts, adding that the development of India and Odisha is not possible without the BJP.

“I have formally resigned from the BJD on personal grounds. Today I have officially joined the BJP along with my senior colleagues, local leaders and elected representatives. The basic idea behind this decision is to take development in our area, district and region to the next level,” Jena said.

The former Balasore MP, who spent nearly 12 years in the BJD, also pointed to structural issues within the party, including the absence of a clear succession plan, as one of the reasons behind his exit.

The veteran leader alleged that the BJD will not be able to provide Sushasan (good governance) to the people of Odisha in the coming days, because a party that has successfully planned its succession and chosen its next-generation leadership continues to serve the people effectively over a long period.

“I have made it very clear that in a regional party, there should be proper succession planning. In its absence, the development agenda often suffers. I could not see a very bright future for development under such circumstances,” Jena said.

Responding to a question about his wife, Subasini Jena, who is a BJD MLA from Basta constituency, Jena clarified that she would continue in the BJD. “My wife Subasini Jena is in the BJD, and she will continue there,” he added.

Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal said that several grassroots leaders have also joined the BJP along with Jena, including district-level leaders, block chairpersons and panchayat representatives.

“Along with him, many of our district leaders, several block chairmen and Zilla Parishad members have joined the BJP. This will further strengthen the party organisation in the region,” Samal said. Highlighting Jena’s political experience and influence, the state BJP chief said his entry will significantly boost the party’s presence in Balasore and neighbouring areas.

Responding to questions on whether the development would impact the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections and the candidature of Jena’s wife, Subasini Jena, Samal said the party has not yet held any discussion on the matter.

“We have not discussed anything regarding Rajya Sabha support or related political calculations at this stage,” he added.