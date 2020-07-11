Odisha death toll reaches 61 with 12,526 positive cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has reported five more deaths related to Covid-19 and 570 positive cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Health Department on Saturday.

While the total positive cases reached 12,526 and the death toll touched 61 mark in the state.

The deaths were reported from Ganjam, Puri, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

A 70-year old male of Puri district who was also suffering from Diabetes and Hypertension, a 46-year-old male of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension and Hypothyroidism succumbed to the infection.

A 56-year-old female of Bhubaneswar, who was also suffering from Diabetes, died due to the virus.

Besides, two from Ganjam district -- a 55-year-old male and a 72-year-old male, who was also suffering from Diabetes-died due to the coronavirus, said the Department.

Out of the fresh cases, while 381 were reported from quarantine centres, 186 are local contacts. Ganjam recorded highest 218 positive cases.

The active cases now stand at 4,475 and recoveries at 7,972 in the state.