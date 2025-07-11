Odisha Detention Of 444 Workers Sparks Political Controversy Over Bengali Migrants

A major political controversy has erupted between the Odisha government and West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress following the detention of 444 individuals suspected of being Bangladeshi nationals. The dispute centers on whether these detainees are illegal immigrants or legitimate Bengali-speaking migrant workers from various districts in West Bengal.

The controversy began when Odisha authorities launched a special campaign targeting illegal immigrants in Jharsuguda district. Intelligence reports had indicated a significant presence of Bangladeshi nationals in the area, prompting law enforcement action. The detained individuals were unable to provide valid residency or citizenship documentation when questioned by authorities.

Himanshu Lal, Inspector General of Police for the Northern Range in Sambalpur, defended the operation by emphasizing that it was not targeting any specific community or region. He stated that the detentions were based solely on the lack of proper documentation to establish residency or citizenship status, and that the procedure was implemented to ensure national security.

However, the Trinamool Congress has strongly contested this characterization, alleging that more than 200 of the detained individuals are migrant workers from West Bengal districts including Nadia, Murshidabad, Malda, Birbhum, Purba Bardhaman, and South 24 Parganas. The party claims that authorities specifically targeted colonies where Bengali-speaking laborers reside.

Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP Samirul Islam criticized the detentions as systematic harassment of Bengali-speaking workers, questioning whether their only fault was speaking Bengali. He directly challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, asking what grievance they held against these economically disadvantaged Bengali workers.

Leading the Trinamool's response has been MP Mahua Moitra, who revealed that 23 workers from her constituency were among those detained. She emphasized that such incidents never occurred during the previous Naveen Patnaik-led BJD government's tenure in Odisha. Moitra also warned of potential economic consequences for Odisha if Bengali tourists boycott the state.

The economic argument carries significant weight, as Bengali tourists contribute approximately 14% of Odisha's total domestic tourist arrivals, particularly to religious destinations like Puri's Jagannath temple. Moitra estimated that 50% of Odisha's tourism revenue comes from Bengali visitors who frequent hotels, restaurants, and pilgrimage sites throughout the state.

To support her claims, Moitra shared a video featuring a detainee who insisted that he and his fellow workers were Indian citizens, not Bangladeshi nationals. She later escalated her criticism when two workers from her constituency remained detained allegedly because their phones contained Bangladeshi contact numbers, drawing a satirical comparison to cricket officials who might have international contacts.

The BJP has responded through IT Cell chief Amit Malviya, who accused the Trinamool Congress of facilitating Bangladeshi infiltration. He claimed that 335 out of 444 detainees possessed fraudulent documents issued by the West Bengal government, warning other states to exercise caution when hiring workers with Bengal-issued documentation.

The controversy has reached the judicial system, with the Calcutta High Court intervening to question the Odisha government's actions. The court demanded explanations about the current location of the migrant workers, the basis for their detention, and any legal proceedings initiated against them.

Following a petition filed by a father whose son was among the detainees, the High Court's division bench directed the West Bengal chief secretary to coordinate with his Odisha counterpart to ensure the release of the migrant workers. This judicial intervention has added legal pressure to the political dispute.

The incident has highlighted broader tensions surrounding migration, documentation, and the identification of illegal immigrants in India. It has also exposed the complex relationship between state governments of different political parties when dealing with interstate migration and security concerns.

As the controversy continues to unfold, the Odisha government has begun releasing some of the detained individuals, though the political ramifications and questions about proper procedures for handling suspected illegal immigrants remain unresolved.