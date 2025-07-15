Odisha Girl Dies Days After Setting Herself on Fire Alleging Harassment

Odisha News: A 22-year-old college girl from Odisha who was on life support after setting herself on fire over inaction on a complaint of Odisha sexual harassment case by a professor, died last night after battling for life for three days.

“Despite adequate resuscitation and all possible supportive management including renal replacement therapy at Burns ICU, she could not be revived and declared dead clinically at 11: 46 pm on 14/05/25,” the AIIMS Bhubaneswar said in a statement.

The woman, a B.Ed student of the Fakir Mohan College in Balasore district had levelled sexual harassment charges against her head of department, Professor Samir Kumar Sahu, on July 1.

In her letter to the college’s Internal Complaints Committee, the woman had complained of months of harassment and threat by the professor but he has not been punished.

On July 12, she and several other students had staged a protest outside the college gate. Fellow students said that while they were protesting, the girl suddenly stood up and ran to the area near the principal’s office and set Odisha student fire.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi condoled the death of the victim and said that he is pained to hear the death of the girl student. He further added that stringent action will be taken against the perpetrators.

“I am deeply saddened to learn about the Odisha student burns herself of FM Autonomous College. The victim could not be saved despite the untiring efforts of AIIMS medical team and the government's full support to the treatment. He said, "I have expressed my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and I pray to almighty that the departed soul rests in eternal peace and also pray to Lord Jagannath to give strength to the family to bear this irreparable loss".

The Chief Minister further said, "The family of the victim has my word that justice will be served to them. I have given clear cut instructions to the officials to bring the culprits under the purview of the law and stringent provisions will be applied to book the guilty. Government stands firm with the family,” the Chief Minister added in a Facebook post.