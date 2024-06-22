Odisha govt extends sponsorship deal with Hockey India till 2036

Bhubaneswar : Thenewly-elected BJP government in Odisha has pledged to continue its association with hockey, extending its sponsorship deal with Hockey India until 2036. The year 2036 holds special significance for Odisha as it marks the centenary of its establishment as an independent State in 1936, a momentous occasion for the people of the State.

This partnership was solidified at a high-level meeting attended by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Minister of State for Sports & Youth Services Suryabanshi Suraj, Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey, secretary-general Bhola Nath Singh, Chief Secretary and Chief Development Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena and Commissioner-cum-Secretary R Vineel Krishna.“We had a productive meeting with the Chief Minister of Odisha Mohan Charan Majhi and Minister of State for Sports & Youth Services Suryabanshi Suraj. We discussed the advancement of sports and strategies to elevate our beloved sport to new heights,” Tirkey said in a statement.

“We are thankful to the Government of Odisha for their support and commitment to Indian hockey.

This partnership has played a pivotal role in uplifting the sport across our nation,” he added.

Bhola Nath added, “Odisha government’s support for Indian hockey has been invaluable. The government of Odisha has consistently been a pillar of strength for our sport. Their decision to consider extending our partnership until 2036 underscores their dedication to sports and youth development.”