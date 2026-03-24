Odisha govt issues heatwave guidelines to protect labourers

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Monday issued a set of advisories to prevent heatstroke-related casualties among labourers in the state in view of rising temperatures, as the summer season sets in with a sharp increase in daytime heat.

Anticipating severe weather conditions in April and beyond, the Labour and Employees’ State Insurance Department has rolled out a series of preventive measures aimed at safeguarding workers, particularly those engaged in outdoor activities.

According to the guidelines, the measures will remain in force from April 1 to June 15. During this period, employers have been directed to avoid engaging workers in any form of labour between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., which is considered the peak heat window.

The advisory has been issued to all departments of the state government, as well as Central government offices operating in Odisha, in addition to private employers, industrial units, commercial establishments, shop owners, and contractors.

Authorities have stressed the need to adjust work schedules to ensure that labourers are not exposed to extreme heat during the most intense hours of the day.

In cases where work is unavoidable due to the nature of essential services or urgent requirements, employers have been instructed to adopt adequate precautionary measures to minimise health risks.

These measures include ensuring the availability of safe and cool drinking water at worksites, provision of shaded rest areas, access to basic medical facilities, and distribution of oral rehydration solution (ORS) packets to workers.

The move aims to reduce instances of heat exhaustion and heatstroke, which can be life-threatening if not addressed promptly. Additionally, Chief District Medical Officers (CDMOs), Sub-Divisional Medical Officers (SDMOs), and medical personnel across Primary Health Centres (PHCs), Community Health Centres (CHCs), and Employees’ State Insurance hospitals have been asked to remain alert and prepared to handle heat-related illnesses and ensure timely treatment for affected individuals.

The government’s proactive approach comes amid rising concerns over the impact of extreme weather conditions on vulnerable populations, especially daily wage earners and outdoor workers.