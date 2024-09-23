Live
- Lancashire county team’s CEO lauds BCCI’s move to prioritise domestic tournaments
- Task Force Disrupts Baby Trafficking Ring, Rescues Newborn in Hyderabad
- Yamaha enhances RayZR Street Rally with Answer Back feature and LED DRL
- HCL Foundation champions coastal preservation initiative for International Coastal Cleanup Day
- Ms. Peruri Lakshmi Sahasra Young Artist from India Recognized as one of the Winners at 17th Global Toyota Dream Car Art Contest
- Neglect on Prajavani Complaints Won't Be Tolerated - Collector Badavath Santosh
- Teaching Profession is Honorable - Former Lions Club Governor Radhakrishna
- Accused Sentenced to Three Years Rigorous Imprisonment in POCSO Case
- Cyberabad Police Bust Ganja Chocolate Trafficking Ring: One Arrested, Over 12 KGs Seized
- Adishwar Auto Ride India : Brings Festive Cheer with Special Pricing for QJ Motor & Moto Morini
Just In
Odisha govt orders judicial probe into assault on Army officer, fiancee
Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Monday ordered a judicial inquiry into the alleged assault on an Army Major and his fiancee on September 15 at Bharatpur police station here.
The State government has appointed a Commission of Inquiry to be headed by Justice Chittaranjan Dash, a retired High Court judge, an official notification said. The panel will examine the sequence of events and circumstances, as well as the role, conduct and accountability of individuals and authorities. The report will be filed within 60 days.
Meanwhile, the Army officer, his fiancee and her father met Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at the State secretariat here in the morning. The State government also requested the Orissa High Court to supervise the investigation being carried out by the Crime Branch of the Odisha Police. An independent inquiry will also be conducted under the supervision of the High Court.