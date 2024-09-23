Odisha govt orders judicial probe into assault on Army officer, fiancee

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Monday ordered a judicial inquiry into the alleged assault on an Army Major and his fiancee on September 15 at Bharatpur police station here.



The State government has appointed a Commission of Inquiry to be headed by Justice Chittaranjan Dash, a retired High Court judge, an official notification said. The panel will examine the sequence of events and circumstances, as well as the role, conduct and accountability of individuals and authorities. The report will be filed within 60 days.

Meanwhile, the Army officer, his fiancee and her father met Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at the State secretariat here in the morning. The State government also requested the Orissa High Court to supervise the investigation being carried out by the Crime Branch of the Odisha Police. An independent inquiry will also be conducted under the supervision of the High Court.