Odisha govt to form steering committee for preparation of vision documents for ‘Bikasita Odisha’

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government will soon constitute a steering committee to prepare two vision documents ‘Vision Document 2036’ and ‘Vision Document-2047’ towards the fulfilment of the government’s target of a ‘Bikasita Odisha’ by 2036 and a 1.5 trillion-dollar economy by 2047.

The decision regarding the formation of the steering committee was taken during a meeting between Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Chief Executive Officer of NITI Aayog B.V.R Subrahmanyam at the Lok Seva Bhawan here on Tuesday.

As per the Chief Minister’s Office sources, the NITI Aayog, following the instructions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has come forward to support Odisha in preparing a ‘Vision Document’ to realise its goal of a Bikasita Odisha.

“Odisha has huge potential in different sectors and we need to realise this potential to achieve the goal of Bikasita Odisha by 2036 and 2047. Odisha desires to contribute significantly to the growth of India and become a growth engine of India by 2047,” the Chief Minister said during the discussion.

Odisha targets a 500-billion-dollar economy by 2036 when the state will be 100 years since its formation. And we also desire to reach a 1.5 trillion-dollar economy by 2047, he further added.

Meanwhile, NITI Aayog CEO Subrahmanyam said PM Modi has a special focus on Odisha’s development. He noted that every state needs to grow exceptionally to achieve the goal of Bikasita Bharat.

“In the case of Odisha, we will support the preparation of two vision documents, one for 2036 and another for 2047,” said NITI Aayog CEO.

The CMO office further noted that it was decided during the discussion that a Steering Committee would be formed under the Chairmanship of the Chief Secretary. The road map for the vision will be prepared in three months.

The state government will carry out massive public outreach programmes seeking opinions and suggestions from all to achieve the goal of ‘Bikasita Odisha’. An action plan will also be ready to take up initiatives as per the vision.