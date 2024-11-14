Odisha govt to return land acquired for Vedanta University to owners

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Wednesday said it was in the last leg of preparation to return land acquired for the proposed Vedanta University in Puri district, to the farmers as per the direction of the court, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said. “The modalities and official notification for returning land to their original owners will be completed in a day or two,” the minister said.

Pujari, however, said the affected people, who have received compensation for their land acquired for the project, have to return the money. He said the government land acquired for the project will also return to the State’s revenue records.

Vedanta Limited had signed an MoU with the State government to establish the university in Puri-Konark Marine Drive area in Puri district on July 19, 2006. The then BJD-BJP coalition government in Odisha had decided to acquire land from 22 villages and some patches of government land. Accordingly, 3,342.53 acres of privately owned land were awarded for the university project.

Similarly, a total of 692.02 acres of government land was applied for leases of which the then government sanctioned 509.27 acres of government land on leases. The possession was given for 494.98 acres and the lease deed was signed for 57.21 acres. However, at least nine households, facing displacement due to land acquisition, had moved the Orissa High Court.

The High Court questioned the frequent changing of the names of the developer of the project as well as the credibility of Vedanta in establishing a world-class university. While initially, the name of the developers was Sterlite Foundation, then it was changed to Vedanta Foundation and subsequently Anil Agarwal Foundation.

The High Court had in 2010 quashed the land acquisition proceedings initiated by the Odisha government and directed the project developer to return the land awarded to them to their owners. However, Vedanta Limited moved the Supreme Court challenging the Orissa High Court order, but the apex court upheld the verdict of the High Court in 2023.

Meanwhile, Pujari said the government will hold special hearing sessions with the affected people and hear their grievances, if any. He said some poor people are reluctant to return the compensation amount and the government may consider their case. However, things are too early to say, the minister said.

A land loser from the Konark area, however, said that the farmers were not in a position to return the compensation amount after a long gap. “We have lost fertile land and are therefore dependent on other sources. It will be very difficult for us to return to amount,” a farmer pleaded. This is said to be the first such instance in Odisha when the land acquired for any project is being returned to the owners.