Odisha govt will fulfil promises in 5 years: Majhi

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday said the promises made by the BJP in its election manifesto are 'Modi's guarantee' and would be fulfilled within the next five years.



“We are concerned with the problems faced by people in rural areas as they were neglected during the previous government,” Majhi told reporters. The Chief Minister made the assertion while visiting the birthplace of Utkalmani Gopabandhu Das, an icon of the State, at Suando village in Puri district.

The BJP, in its election manifesto, had promised a minimum support price of Rs 3,100 for every quintal of paddy, piped water connection to all the households and ‘pucca’ houses for the poor.

The Chief Minister, accompanied by deputy chief ministers KV Singh Deo and Prabhati Parida, paid floral tributes at the statue of Utkalmani Gopabandhu Das. They met the villagers and discussed the issues faced by them.