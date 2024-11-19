Odisha holds successful mega investors roadshow in Singapore

Bhubaneswar: Odisha held a successful investors roadshow in Singapore attended by over 300 delegates including prominent industry leaders, investors, Odia diaspora, and special invitees.

A high-level delegation led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Industry Minister Sampad Chandra Swain is in Singapore on a four-day visit to attract global investors showcasing the investment potential of Odisha.

On the third day of their visit, the delegation held a mega roadshow in Singapore.

As per a press statement issued on Tuesday by the state government, “The roadshow featured an interactive session on business opportunities in Odisha, where the delegation highlighted the state’s rich resources, world-class infrastructure, and skilled workforce, all of which make Odisha a prime destination for investment.”

The high-level delegation held the interactive session on business opportunities was aimed to attract global investors and industry leaders from across the ASEAN region. The session served as a platform where the Odisha delegation led by CM Majhi showcased Odisha’s immense investment potential and its readiness to lead India’s growth story.

“The talks and presentations highlighted the state's rich resources, world-class infrastructure, and skilled workforce, positioning Odisha as a prime destination for investment. The enthusiastic participation by industry representatives from Singapore and its neighbouring countries reflects their growing interest in Odisha’s emerging opportunities,” reads the statement.

It further stated that CM Majhi and industry minister Swain also engaged in high-level G2G discussions with CHEE Hong Tat, Minister of Transport, Government of Singapore. These discussions focused on Odisha’s goal of developing integrated multimodal logistics solutions, drawing inspiration from Singapore’s advanced transportation systems as well as on digital freight management and coastal shipping.

Following the meeting at the Ministry of Transport, the delegation visited the Institute of Technical Education and Education Services (ITEES). Odisha has been actively collaborating with ITEES to enhance its skill development framework. The state aims to further strengthen Odisha’s skill landscape by undertaking new initiatives in collaboration with world-class institutions like the ITEES.

The statement also noted that the delegation participated in a roundtable meeting organised and supported by Enterprise Singapore and FICCI, where they delved into specific opportunities in key sectors such as infrastructure, manufacturing, and IT. Some of the key companies attending the meet included Agrocorp International, Aurionpro Payment Solutions, Eastcom, Elixir Technology, Environsens, Evervolt Green Energy, Graymatics, ITE Education Services, Oneberry Technologies, Surbana Jurong, and Yongnam Engineering Pte Ltd.

Additionally, one-on-one meetings were held with global leaders like Linde, Vena Energy, CapitalLand, Everstone Group, Vopak, Indorama, Micron, and MAS Holdings among others with the aim to bring more investments in sectors like Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Metals and Metal Downstream, IT, ITeS, Textiles and Apparel, as well as on how to finance the upcoming projects.

The delegation also visited the Port of Singapore Authority, a global leader in port operations to study best practices in port management and logistics. The focus was on identifying strategies that can be implemented in Odisha to enhance the efficiency of its own ports. By adopting these advanced practices, Odisha aims to strengthen its port infrastructure and drive a port-led economic growth model, thus positioning Odisha as a crucial logistics hub in India.

“Over the past three days, we have engaged with industry leaders, visited advanced ports and industrial complexes, and gained valuable insights to enhance Odisha’s development,” asserted CM Majhi.

“Odisha, with its rich resources, world-class infrastructure, and skilled workforce, is ready to lead India’s growth story. I invite you all to join us at the 'Utkarsh Odisha – Make in Odisha Conclave 2025' to be a part of this transformative journey towards a developed India,” he further added.



