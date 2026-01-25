Odisha: Koraput Collector withdraws Jan 26 non-veg food ban

The Collector of Odisha’s Koraput district on Sunday revoked his earlier order imposing a one-day ban on the sale of non-vegetarian food items on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day celebrations in the district on January 26.

In a letter to all the Tahasildars, Block Development Officers (BDOs), and other Executive Officers, the Koraput district Collector, Manoj Satyawan Mahajan, on Sunday, noted that the prohibition on the sale of non-veg food items was imposed as per the suggestion of the District Level Republic Day Preparatory Committee.

He further added that the earlier order issued on January 23 has been revoked following careful consideration.

“In continuation of this Collectorate Letter No. 93, dated-23.01.2026 regarding prohibition on sale of Meat, Chicken, Fish, Egg and other non-vegetarian food items on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day Celebration, 2026 in Koraput District, and whereas the said instruction was issued purely on the suggestion of the District Level Republic Day Preparatory Committee. Now, after due consideration, the aforesaid Letter No. 93 dated 23.01.2026 is hereby revoked with immediate effect,” reads the order issued on Sunday.

It is pertinent here to mention that in its earlier order issued on January 23, the Koraput district Collector had directed Tahasildars, BDOs, and other Executive Officers to issue official notifications prohibiting the sale of meat, chicken, fish, egg, etc., and non-vegetarian food on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day celebration on January 26.

“With reference to the subject cited above, you are hereby requested to issue an official notification in your jurisdiction prohibiting the sale of Meat, Chicken, Fish, egg, etc and other non-vegetarian items on 26th January 2026 for the occasion of the 77th Republic Day Celebration in Koraput District. I am looking forward to your prompt action on this matter,” the collector had ordered.

This order sparked widespread and mixed reactions, with several expressing concern over the blanket ban, stating that Republic Day is a national festival rather than a religious occasion.