Odisha link to ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ initiative

Berhampur: The ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ initiative, launched countrywide in 2015 and which completed 10 years on January 22, has an Odisha connection. It has become a transformative, people-powered initiative and has drawn participation from people across all walks of life during the last decade.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched this initiative at Panipat in Haryana. It played a crucial role in addressing gender biases and creating an environment that ensures girls have access to education and opportunities.

Arati Devi, who was elected as India’s youngest Sarpanch from Dhunkapada panchayat in Ganjam district during 2012-2017, suggested ‘Beti Padhao’ (teach the girls) during a felicitation programme at Maharashtra Institute of Technology (MIT) in Pune on January 13, 2015. Sarpanch Sunil Jaglani from Panipat in Haryana suggested ‘Beti Bachao’ (save the girl child) at the same venue which was adopted a few days later as a countrywide slogan.

Arati was in the news for introducing different steps in Dhunkapada when she was the Sarpanch. She launched a literacy campaign ‘Tipa Nuhen Dastakhat’ (no thumb impression only signature) in her panchayat and around 750 women were able to sign and acquired basic reading and learning abilities after systematic guidance by 16 graduate dropout girls of the panchayat.

Arati is now happy that her initiative has transformed the girls countrywide under ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ initiative. “I must thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” she said.

Replying to a question how she visualised such an initiative of ‘Beti Padhao’ when she was a Sarpanch, Arati said she realised it when she visited the US, Great Britain and other countries where womenfolk are comparatively educated. “Education is key to success for economic and social development. When I was the Sarpanch and started self-help groups (SHGs), women faced many difficulties in managing the SHG affairs. I thought educating the womenfolk should be my first priority and launched the literacy campaign”, Arati said.

She was also invited by the US Embassy in New Delhi to represent India at an international event in Washington DC to explain the ‘Beti Padhao’ programme.

She was the only Indian selected under the International Visitors Leadership Programme (IVLP). Arati met then US President Barack Obama in Washington during her visit in 2014.

“I had never thought that what I did as a Sarpanch would have such a huge impact in Odisha and the whole country. But I worked for the people from the core of my heart at every moment. Women empowerment was always my first priority. I hope my journey inspires women to educate themselves and chart out their own paths”, Arati said.

Arati was awarded ‘Prakruti Mitra’ after transplanting 1.5 lakh trees in the panchayat.

She was nominated for Rajiv Gandhi Leadership Award in 2014. Her life story inspired the making of Hindi feature film ‘Sir Madam Sarpanch’ directed by Praveen Morchhale.