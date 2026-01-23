Odisha Police hoist tricolour on Udabali island

Bhubaneswar: A headof the 77th Republic Day, the Odisha Police on Thursday hoisted the National Flag on the uninhabited Udabali island in the Bay of Bengal, a few kilometres off Dhamra Port, and announced a Rs 149-crore plan for strengthening coastal security.

Director General of Police (DGP) Yogesh Bahadur Khurania unfurled the tricolour in the presence of senior officials and expressed gratitude for the courage, sacrifice and dedication of the security forces protecting the coast. Khurania said a long-term plan has been launched by Odisha Police to further strengthen and modernise coastal security. He said the State government has sanctioned Rs 149 crore in the 2025-26 annual budget for upgrading facilities to strengthen coastal security.

“By utilising this amount, works like deployment of motorised boats and trawlers for maritime patrolling, drones for each maritime station, hiring of naval experts and technical advisers, posting of special maritime police officers at fish landing centres and community policing at all maritime stations are being expedited,” the DGP said.

He said steps are being taken to instal CCTV cameras at fish landing centres. All these systems will be linked to a state-of-the-art command and control centre in Bhubaneswar and it will play a key role in coastal security in the days to come, Khurania said.

The DGP said hoisting of the National Flag on uninhabited coastal islands reflects the unwavering commitment of the Odisha Police towards upholding the sovereignty of the country.

He thanked the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, Customs, police, fisheries, intelligence and forest departments, and local residents and fishermen who play a key role in strengthening coastal security.

The idea of hoisting the National Flag on uninhabited islands in the Bay of Bengal was proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the All-India Director General of Police Conference held here in November 2024.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi issued a direction to the police to hoist the National Flag on the uninhabited islands of the coastal State on or before the Republic Day, he added.

The DGP said that accordingly, over the next three days, the National Flag will be hoisted at Kanika Sands, Long Wheeler (Babu Bali), Coconut Wheeler, Small Wheeler, Nayatapu, Budhiabali, Hukitola Island in Kendrapara district, Kaduapal, Dhanichada and Parikud, Nalban, Kalijai Island in Puri district.

Additional Director General of Police (Railways and Coastal Security) Arun Bothra, DIG (Eastern Region) Pinak Mishra, Bhadrak SP Manoj Raut, AIG (Marine) Satyajit Mishra, along with many senior police officers, Coastal Security department employees and representatives attended the event.