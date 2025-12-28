Odisha Police intensifies anti-Naxal ops

Phulbani: Odisha Police intensified its anti-Naxal operations in Kandhamal district to arrest more Maoists and urged people not to provide shelter to injured red rebels, a senior officer said. His comment came after the security forces neutralised four Maoists, including Ganesh Uike (69), who carried a Rs 1.2 crore bounty on his head, on Thursday.

Additional DGP (anti-Naxal operations) Sanjeeb Panda on Friday said security forces were carrying out combing operations in the forest within Chakapada police station limits, bordering Ganjam district, with the hope of arresting more Maoists who might have been injured during Thursday’s operations. “We appeal to local people not to give shelter to such injured persons. They might be Maoists hailing from Chhattisgarh,” Panda told reporters.

He said more personnel from the joint force, comprising Odisha Special Operations Group (SOG), CRPF, BSF and District Voluntary Force (DVF), have been deployed to strengthen the ongoing operations in the forested areas and possible hideouts. During Thursday’s operation, the red rebels first opened fire on security personnel, the ADG said.

“The rebels fired around 100 rounds, and then the security forces retaliated. The exchange of fire continued for some time. As they remained silent, a search operation was carried out in which four bodies (2 male and 2 female) were recovered,” Panda said. He said it was obvious that some people might have suffered injuries and fled the place.

The senior officer said Ganesh Uike (69) was known by several aliases, including Rupa, Rajesh Tiwari, Chamru and Pakka Hanumantu. He hailed from Pullemala village in Telangana’s Nalgonda district. The other Maoists killed on Thursday were identified as Rajani, Umesh and Sima, all party members carrying rewards of Rs 1.65 lakh each, the officer said.

During subsequent searches, security forces recovered two INSAS rifles, one .303 rifle and other Maoist materials from the encounter site. On December 24, two Maoists, Bari alias Rakesh, an area committee member, and Amrit, a party member, were killed in an encounter in Belghar police station area of Kandhamal district. They were carrying rewards of Rs 15.5 lakh and Rs 1.65 lakh respectively, police said.