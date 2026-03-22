Odisha police locate top Maoist Sukru’s hideout

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police has launched an operation to nab wanted Maoist leader Sukru, carrying a reward of Rs 55 lakh on his head, after the forces located his hiding place in a dense forest, DGP Y B Khurania said.

Khurania said security forces comprising Central forces and Odisha Police are progressing inch by inch into the dense forest located in the trijunction of Kandhamal, Rayagada, and Kalahandi districts, where Sukru was hiding.

“We have complete information on his (Sukru’s) whereabouts. When we are talking, the forces are on operation in forest,” the DGP said while replying to the police efforts to nab or eliminate the most wanted red rebel in the State. Sources said Odisha Police located Sukru’s hiding place by using drones and other gadgets even as he evaded police action since January.

Sukru (49), a native of Malkangiri district, has been leading a small group of around 13 Maoists, mostly hailing from Chhattisgarh, posing a challenge for the security forces. He was accused of becoming a hindrance between the police and those interested in surrendering.

In January this year, Sukru killed one of his juniors, Anwesh, who wanted to surrender to the police. He buried Anwesh’s body in a jungle with the help of his associates, like Shila and Jogesh. Meanwhile, Jagesh was neutralised on February 22, said Kandhamal SP Harisha B C. Anwesh was a divisional committee member and military platoon commander, the SP said. However, of late, sources said now under severe pressure from family and continued police operation, Sukru was showing interest to surrender, but he faced strong opposition from his associates. As a state committee member, Sukru carries a bounty of Rs 55 lakh and is considered the most senior active Maoist in Odisha.

Ten Maoists, including state committee member Sanu Pottam alias Nitu, surrendered in Kandhamal on March 11. Similarly, on March 15, divisional committee member Nakul and 10 others also laid down arms. Khurania said he was optimistic that Odisha Police would meet the deadline of making Odisha Maoist-free by March 31. ADG (anti-Naxal operations) Sanjeeb Panda had earlier called the Maoists to surrender and take advantage of the Odisha government’s surrender and rehabilitation policy.