Odisha records biggest spike of 1,594 coronavirus positive cases

Coronavirus in Odisha: In the highest single day spike so far, Odisha has reported 1,594 Covid-19 positive cases in last 24 hours, taking the total number to 22,693 in the state, informed the health department on Friday.

The state also reported six more Covid-19 deaths, raising the total number of deaths of patients infected by the virus to 120.

Ganjam reported three Covid-19 deaths while Bhadrak, Gajapati and Rayagada reported one each.

Out of the fresh positive cases, 1,067 cases were reported from the quarantine centres and 527 are local cases.

Worst affected Ganjam district continued to top the chart with 732 cases followed by Khorda (320), Cuttack (136), Bhadrak (60) and Sundargarh (56).

With the new cases, the number of active cases in the state rose to 8,148.

As many as 14,392 patients have recovered in the state so far.