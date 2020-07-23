Odisha records highest spike of 1,264 Covid-19 cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha recorded biggest single-day surge of 1,264 Covid-19 positive cases, taking the total number of positive cases to 21,099 in the state, said the health department on Thursday.

The Covid-19 death tally also increased to 114 in the state with the death of six more persons in last 24 hours.

Five deaths were reported from Ganjam district and one from Khurda district.

Out of the fresh positive cases, while 847 cases have been reported from different quarantine centres, remaining 417 are local contacts.

Ganjam, worst affected district in the state, also recorded highest single-day spike of 540 cases. Khurda reported 137 cases followed by Rayagada (84), Gajapati (74), Nayagarh (61) and Sundargarh (60).

The number of active cases in the state rose to 7,205 while 13,749 patients have recovered so far.