Odisha: Subhash Ghai shares AI sand statue, Sudarsan Pattnaik issues clarification ​

Bhubaneswar: After famous Bollywood producer Subhash Ghai shared a post featuring a sand statue of himself, which turned out to be AI-generated, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik on Friday clarified that he did not create the sculpture and that it appears to be digitally fabricated.​

Notably, Ghai had earlier shared the image on his social media handles, expressing appreciation and thanking Pattnaik for what he believed was a remarkable tribute, unaware that the sculpture was actually AI-generated.​

“CAN’T BELIEVE IT My friend sent me this amazing sand picture made by our famous SAND ARTISTE Sudarshan Patnaik, a Padma Shree recipient and the best sand artist known in India from Puri, with such perfection and affection. Thank you, Sudhershan ji. Stay blessed always,” wrote the Bollywood producer.​

Responding quickly to the post, Pattnaik issued a clarification stating that the sand sculpture appears to be AI-generated.​

Taking to his social media, Pattnaik clarified, "Namaskar @SubhashGhai1 ji, I am truly honoured to receive your message and appreciation. Sir, I am a big fan of you. With due respect, I would like to share that the sand sculpture appears to be AI-generated, and there may have been a small misunderstanding or some incorrect information. Your kind words mean a great deal to me—they are truly a blessing. With respect and gratitude."​

This episode underscores growing concerns over the misuse of artificial intelligence to create convincing yet deceptive imagery. ​

In recent months, Indian authorities have observed a rise in AI-generated misleading content, as digital manipulation tools become increasingly sophisticated and accessible.​

For instance, the Kerala police recently registered a case against an AI-generated video that allegedly portrayed the Prime Minister and the Election Commission of India in a misleading, disrespectful manner.​

Numerous public figures have also spoken out against AI-generated images that falsely portray them. ​

As AI technology continues to advance, such cases highlight broader concerns about digital authenticity and misinformation.​

They underscore the urgent need for stronger safeguards and increased public awareness of the sources and credibility of AI-generated media.​



