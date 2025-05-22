Odisha to promote adventure tourism

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has decided to develop adventure tourism destinations to attract travellers, especially youth from across the country and visitors from abroad. The Odisha Adventure Tourism Guidelines-2025 was finalised at a meeting held here under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday evening.

Majhi said that tourism projects will be developed in Odisha under the vision of ‘Think India, Think Odisha’. “The adventure tourism sector will be made so attractive that when tourists think of coming to India, the first thing that would come to their mind is Odisha,” he asserted.

“Aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat-2047, plans are being made for the development of various sectors in Odisha, including tourism,” the Chief Minister said. The main objective of Odisha Adventure Tourism Guidelines is to develop various adventure tourism destinations.

All potential adventure tourism spots in 30 districts of the State will be mapped and developed. Besides, a rafting facility at Satkosia and hot air balloon tourism at Hirakud reservoir will be developed, officials said.

As per the guidelines, local youth will be trained and certified for various adventure tourism activities, creating employment opportunities for them. For this, the government will promote partnership with the private sector through the ‘Go Adventure’ portal, they said.

The government will also offer attractive incentives to private companies for investment in the tourism sector under the Odisha Tourism Policy-2022, they added.