Odisha Woman Kills Two Daughters By Throwing Them Into Well, Dies By Suicide Next Day

The woman, identified as Sanju Madki, was a resident of Sargidihi village under the Mahulipali Police Station limits in the Bamra block of the district.

According to police, the incident occurred on Friday when Madki allegedly threw her two daughters into a nearby well, resulting in their deaths. Following the incident, she fled from the village.

The case came to light after her husband filed a complaint at the Mahulipali Police Station, prompting authorities to launch an investigation and search operation.

On Saturday morning, the woman was found hanging near a nullah in another village. Police suspect that she died by suicide.

Pradeep Kumar Dash, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Kuchinda, said police reached the spot, recovered the body and began further investigation to determine the circumstances that led to the tragic incident.