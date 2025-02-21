‘Odisha Yatri’ facilitates 1 lakh rides in 45 days

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Yatri, the State’s mobility app launched by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, has achieved a milestone by facilitating over one lakh rides within just 45 days of its launch. The success reflects the growing trust and enthusiasm of commuters across Bhubaneswar and Cuttack who are embracing the app’s promise of safety, transparency and convenience.

Backed by the Odisha government, Odisha Yatri has rapidly emerged as the preferred choice for daily commuters, offering a seamless and reliable travel experience. Designed to prioritise both passenger safety and driver empowerment, Odisha Yatri is equipped with key features such as real-time trip tracking, transparent pricing and integration with Odisha Police 112 emergency response system. Passengers can also share their trip details with family and friends further enhancing security and trust. These features, combined with government backing, have led to frequent usage and widespread satisfaction. Unlike traditional ride-hailing platforms, Odisha Yatri operates on zero commission model allowing drivers to retain 100 per cent of their earnings.

The app’s community-driven approach -- directly connecting drivers with passengers while eliminating intermediaries -- has quickly gained users’ trust, making Odisha Yatri a game-changer in the State’s mobility sector. Commerce and Transport department Secretary Usha Padhee said as Odisha Yatri continues to set new benchmarks, it reaffirms its commitment to safety, transparency and innovation.

“With every ride, the app moves Odisha closer to a smarter, more connected future -- one that prioritises seamless, secure and empowering travel for all,” she added. Padhee said with its rapid success, Odisha Yatri is now gearing up for expansion across the State.

Future enhancements will include real-time public transport tracking, integration with OTDC, AI-powered safety protocols and multi-modal journey planning. She said these developments will further strengthen Odisha Yatri’s position as the backbone of Odisha’s smart and sustainable mobility ecosystem empowering millions of commuters and drivers alike.