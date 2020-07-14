Odisha's coronavirus cases cross 14,000 mark, death toll at 74
Bhubaneswar: The Coronavirus positive cases crossed the 14,000 mark in Odisha with the detection of 543 new cases, informed the health department on Tuesday.
The COVID-19 death toll increased to 74 after four more deaths from Ganjam, Bhubaneswar, Khurdha and Cuttack.
A 71-year-old male from Cuttack, a 40-year-old woman from Khordha, a 71-year-old man from Bhubaneswar and an 80-year-old male from Ganjam succumbed to the infection.
Besides, a 15-month-old baby from Sundargarh, who was also Covid positive, passed away due to 'GM 1 Gangliosidosis', said the department.
Out of the 543 fresh cases, 354 cases have been detected from the quarantine centres while 189 are the local contacts.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Odisha reached 14,280.
The number of active cases rose to 4,929 while 9,255 persons have recovered so far.