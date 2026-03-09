Odisha’s Robotic Pioneer: Dr. Dibya Singha Das Honored by Health Minister for Excellence in Joint Replacement

Bhubaneswar: In a significant boost to the healthcare landscape of Odisha, renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. Dibya Singha Das has been conferred with the prestigious Achievement Award for his groundbreaking contributions to the field of Robotic Joint Replacement. The award was presented by the Honorable Health Minister of Odisha in recognition of Dr. Das’s role in bringing world-class surgical precision to the state.

A Visionary in Orthopedic Innovation

Dr. Dibya Singha Das is widely regarded as a pioneer who transformed orthopedic care in Odisha. He was among the first surgeons in the region to advocate for and implement robotic-assisted technology for knee and hip replacements. While traditional methods have long been the standard, Dr. Das saw the potential of robotics to eliminate human error and provide a level of accuracy measured in millimeters.

"Robotic surgery is not just about the machine; it’s about the marriage of technology and surgical expertise to ensure the patient gets back on their feet faster and with less pain," says Dr. Das.

Why Robotic Surgery is the Future

The recognition comes at a time when Odisha is emerging as a hub for medical tourism. The robotic systems used by Dr. Das offer several advantages over conventional surgery:

•⁠ ⁠Precision: 3D mapping of the patient’s anatomy allows for perfect implant alignment.

•⁠ ⁠Minimal Invasive: Smaller incisions lead to less blood loss and reduced scarring.

•⁠ ⁠Faster Recovery: Most patients are able to walk within 24 hours of the procedure.

•⁠ ⁠Longevity: Better alignment significantly increases the lifespan of the prosthetic joint.

A Legacy of Excellence

With over 13 years of experience and more than 5,000 successful surgeries, Dr. Das’s journey is marked by international excellence. Having completed prestigious fellowships in Germany, France, and Spain, he brought global best practices back to his home state. Currently serving as a Senior Consultant at Utkal Hospital and Director of OrthoOne Orthopaedics, he continues to mentor the next generation of surgeons.

The Health Minister, while presenting the award, lauded Dr. Das for his "unwavering commitment to making advanced healthcare accessible to the common man of Odisha."

As Dr. Das continues to lead the robotic revolution, this award serves as a testament to his dedication to restoring mobility and improving the quality of life for thousands of patients across the region.