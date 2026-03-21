Officers asked to ensure uninterrupted water supply

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has directed officers to ensure that there is no disruption in drinking water and power supply during the summer. Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari gave the direction at a meeting on tackling heatwave conditions in the State.

All district collectors, municipal commissioners, revenue divisional commissioners and officers of multiple agencies attended the meeting held on Thursday. Emphasis was laid on creating widespread awareness among the public to take necessary precautionary measures to prevent deaths due to heat stroke, officials said. Drinking water has been arranged in all markets, bus stands and crowded places in rural and urban areas. The Housing and Urban Development and the Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water departments have been directed to make arrangements for drinking water supply through tankers in water-stressed areas.

The minister asked officers to repair all tube wells and piped water supply systems.

The Health and Family Welfare department has been asked to keep adequate stocks of preventive medicines, saline and ORS in all healthcare centres and hospitals. It was also directed to arrange special beds for the treatment of patients suffering from heatstroke.